Hackers theft over Tk 1 cr from BRTA server, 6 held

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in separate drives arrested six members of a gang for their alleged involvement in stealing over Tk 1 crore by hacking BRTA’s technical support company’s server.

The arrestees were — Md Shahriar Islam, 26, Md Azim Hossain, 27, Md Shimul Bhuiyan, 32, Rubel Mahmud, 33, Faisal Ahammed, 23, Anisur Rahman, 23.

RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin informed this to media at a press conference on Monday.

He said they conducted raids in Mirpur, Kafrul area of the capital and Gazipur Sadar area on Sunday and arrested the members of the gang.

The gang allegedly hacked into Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) technical support company CNS Limited Bangladesh’s server and stole over Tk1 crore of government money in a month.

During the drives, they also seized some Tk 1,89,659, a CPU, mobile phone, SIM card, pen drive, cheque books of various banks, and other equipment used in fraud from their possession.

The arrestees collected money from consumers for various activities, such as changing ownership of cars and renewing licenses.