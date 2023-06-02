Don't Miss
Apsana Begum MP for Poplar Limehouse responding to police incident at Hardinge Street this morning

 

 

1st of june 2023

“After it was raised with me by constituents, I attended Hardinge Street where homeless people were being evicted from a building.
A dispersal order was then issued with regard to the people who had gathered in protest of the police’s actions.
My team and I are doing the best we can in terms of related casework, as I am worried at where these people will be sleeping tonight.
The rise in homelessness is heart breaking and horrifying.
Yet, we are one of the wealthiest countries in the world – there’s no excuse for people to be homeless in the UK.
The Government must act immediately and treat rough sleeping as a human-rights emergency.”

 