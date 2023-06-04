Primary schools to remain closed from June 5-8 due to heat wave condition

Considering the health safety of children due to the heat wave sweeping the country for the last few days, the government has decided to suspend classes at primary schools from June 5 to 8.

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry issued a notice in this regard on Sunday.

A severe heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Naogaon, Nilphamari and Dinajpur districts and it is likely to continue.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions, the rest of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, and the districts of Moulvibazar, Chandpur and Noakhali, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s morning bulletin.