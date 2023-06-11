AL won’t get over 10 seats if election is held under caretaker govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League will not get more than 10 seats if the next general election is conducted by a caretaker government.

“Because of it, this party’s (Awami League) general secretary said the caretaker government is a dead issue. But it is not, the caretaker government issue is a live issue,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul was speaking as the chief guest at the Gazipur City BNP’s biennial conference early Sunday afternoon.

Presided over by Gazipur City BNP’s acting convener M Manzurul Karim Rony and moderated by member secretary Shawkat Hossain Sarker, the biennial conference was held at Sagar Saikat Convention Centre in Gazipur city.

Mirza Fakhrul said the entire world wants to see a free, fair and impartial election in Bangladesh. Awami League does not a party of people. In fact, it is a party of terrorists. So they don’t want any fair election. Their body languages indicate that they are nothing but terrorists. “We will settle with them on the streets.”

The function was also addressed by BNP organising secretary Advocate Abdus Salam Azad, organising secretary and Gazipur District BNP president Fazlul Huq Milon, central leader Omar Faruque Shafin, Dr Mazharul Alam, Kazi Sayedul Alam Babul, Benazir Ahmed Titu and District BNP general secretary Shah Reazul Hannan.