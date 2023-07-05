Metro rail service time extended

The metro rail authorities have extended their service by half an hour to 8:30 pm from July 8 to ease the movement of passengers.

From Saturday, two trains will depart from the Agargaon station at 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm for the Uttara North station. The trains will also stop at other stations along the way.

Initially MRT pass or Rapid Pass holders will get this facility. Single-trip tickets will not be accepted.

The new schedule was announced on the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) website on Tuesday in a notification signed by Road Transport and Highways Department Deputy Secretary Tarafdar Mahmudur Rahman.

Currently, the metro rail is running from 8am-8pm. The service is closed for Friday.