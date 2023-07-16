Khaleda Zia’s hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20

A court in Dhaka on Sunday set August 20 for hearing on charge framing against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in 11 cases including sedition and murder cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court Judge Md Asaduzzaman fixed the new date following a time petition filed by the BNP chief’s lawyer, said additional public prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.

Khaleda has been taking treatment at her Gulshan residence. Due to her illness, she was unable to appear in court today.

Among the 11 cases, 10 were filed in the first three months of 2015 over arson attacks, while the other one was filed with a Dhaka court on charge of making seditious comments on freedom fighters and martyrs of the Liberation War.