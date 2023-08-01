US to send pre-election monitoring team in October

US Ambassador Peter Haas has said the US will send pre-assesment election monitoring team in October to assess the polls situation in Bangladesh for next general election. The team will comprise experts from the National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute.

“The US wants to see free, fair and impartial elections in Bangladesh. So that the people of Bangladesh can elect their representatives.”

Peter Haas told these to journalists after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal from 11:15am to 12:40pm on Tuesday.

Responding to a question about the duration of the team in Dhaka, Peter Haas said, “I don know yet how many days the team will stay in Bangladesh.”

Deputy political economic counselor Arturo Hines was also present with him.