34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police

Police will plea to court for placing 34 people including 24 current and 7 former students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) who have been arrested from Tanguar Haor in Sunamganj district.

Additional police commissioner (Media) Rajon Kumar Das of Sunamganj said 34 students were arrested conducting raid on the basis of intelligence information. Prayer would be submitted to place them on remand for the sake of investigation into the case.

The 34 students were arrested on last Sunday afternoon from Tanguar Haor on charge of “secret conspiracy and hampering the public safety” against the government.

Being the plaintiff, police filed a case against them at Tahirpur Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Showing them arrested in the case, they were produced before the court on Monday afternoon. Later, the court sent 32 of them to jail and two to a juuvenile deliquency centre as they were juveniles.

Police claimed that all the arrested persons were leaders and workers of Islami Chhatra Shibir.