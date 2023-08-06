Five soul-warming recipes to savour the rainy season

During monsoon, the environment undergoes a beautiful metamorphosis as the first raindrops fall from the sky, serving as a subtle reminder that the rainy season has begun. And what better way to enjoy the monsoon magic than with a delicious collection of hearty foods that will make you feel better on a gloomy day?

Delicious Monsoon Comfort Recipes

Chef Deepak Kumar, Seven Eleven Club and Hotels shared some delicious monsoon comfort recipes that will not only tantalize your taste buds but also warm your soul during this enchanting season of showers:

1.Hot dark chocolate

Ingredients:

2 cups milk (dairy or non-dairy)

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips or chopped dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher)

2 tablespoons granulated sugar (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Whipped cream or marshmallows for topping (optional)

Instructions:

In a saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat until it begins to simmer. Do not let it come to a boil.

Reduce the heat to low and add the dark chocolate chips or chopped chocolate to the saucepan.

Stir continuously until the chocolate is fully melted and incorporated into the milk.

Add the granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Stir well to combine.

Continue to heat the mixture for a few more minutes, stirring occasionally, until it is hot and steamy.

Taste the hot chocolate and adjust the sweetness by adding more sugar if desired.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and pour the hot chocolate into the mugs.

Top with whipped cream or marshmallows if desired.

Serve the hot dark chocolate immediately and enjoy its rich and indulgent flavour.

3.Onion rings

Ingredients:

2 large onions

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup buttermilk (or milk)

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions:

Slice the onions into 1/4-inch-thick rings and separate them.

In a shallow bowl, combine the flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper.

Pour the buttermilk (or milk) into another shallow bowl.

Dip the onion rings into the buttermilk, allowing any excess to drip off.

Coat each onion ring in the flour mixture, pressing gently to adhere to the coating. Shake off any excess flour.

Place the coated onion rings on a baking sheet and refrigerate for about 15 minutes to allow the coating to set.

Meanwhile, heat vegetable oil in a deep pot or deep fryer to 350°F (175°C).

Carefully lower a few onion rings into the hot oil using tongs, ensuring they are not overcrowded. Fry for about 2-3 minutes, flipping them halfway through, until they turn golden brown and crispy.

Remove the fried onion rings from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil. Repeat the frying process with the remaining onion rings.

Serve the crispy onion rings hot as a snack or as a side dish with your favourite dipping sauce.

Enjoy these homemade crispy onion rings as a delicious and satisfying treat!

3. Purple cabbage dumplings

Ingredients:

For the dumpling dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup warm water

1/2 teaspoon salt

For the filling:

2 cups finely chopped purple cabbage

1/2 cup grated carrots

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the dipping sauce:

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup (optional)

Chopped green onions for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour and salt for the dumpling dough.

2. Gradually add warm water and mix until a soft dough forms.

3. Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for about 5-7 minutes until smooth and elastic. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Source: Hindustan Times