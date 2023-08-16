Threat to doctor is expression of Jamaat’s terrorist thoughts: Asaduzzaman

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed its dirty and terrorist thoughts by threatening to kill doctor SM Mostofa Zaman.

“Prof Mustafa Zaman came to me on Tuesday night and told me all the incidents. He treated Delwar Hossain Sayeedi as a doctor. But still, he has been threatened. It seems surprising to me.”

The minister made the comment to journalists after a discussion at North South University on Wednesday.

He said, “I think, it’s the reflection of Jamaat’s dirty and terrorist thoughts.”