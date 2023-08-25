BNP brings out mourning processions after movement failure: Quader

Ruling Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP brought out mourning processions carrying black flags as their movement has finally failed.

There will be no high tide in the dead river of BNP’s movement, said the AL general secretary while addressing at a peace rally arranged by AL’s Dhaka city south unit at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city.

Quader in the rally said, “Why BNP should brings out black flags processions? Did anyone die? Black flags procession is a mourning procession. What is the reason behind BNP’s mourning?”

The AL general secretary said, “Flag of the movement is supposed to be red or green. The country’s national flag has these colours.”

Quader said people do not take part in BNP’s procession but they termed that procession as mass procession.

He further said, “Do you (BNP) want to see procession? We will let you see that procession. The procession of AL means huge gathering of people. AL will arrange a youth rally on September 1 where millions of youths will participate. Not the mourning flags but millions of youth will hold procession carrying the flags of the victory.”

Mentioning that throats of BNP leaders got dry, Quader said, “There is no strength in BNP’s procession and rally. All of their strength is declining. High tide is not come in BNP’s dead river.”

He said, “BNP’s dream to go to power is far away. Why will Sheikh Hasina step down? What crime she does? Why will Sheikh Hasina, who is loved and supported by per cent of the people of the country, resign? People of the country will not want a person to remove from power whom they love.”

Quader said BNP spreads panic about sanction and visa policy.

Sanctions should be imposed against them as they hold movement by blocking roads, he added.

The rally was chaired by AL’s Dhaka city south unit president Abu Ahmed Mannafi where presidium member Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddun, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, organizing secretary SM Kamal Hossain and executive member Sanjida Khanam spoke, among others.