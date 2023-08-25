UK for developing Sylhet

The British high commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke on Thursday paid her maiden courtesy call on the newly elected mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury.

The SCC mayor Anwaruzzaman welcomed the Sarah Cooke at his residence of the city’s Pathantula in the morning.

During the meeting, Sarah Cooke highly praised the prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership on global warming issue.

‘Bangladesh is moving towards incredible success under her (Sheikh Hasina) leadership,’ she said.

Sarah assured the mayor that the British government would provide its full assistance for the environment-friendly development in Sylhet.

While talking to the SCC mayor, Sarah Cooke expressed her gratitude for the hospitality of the people of Sylhet and admired the natural beauty of the region.

‘London’s relation with Sylhet is historical and also like a kinship. After coming here, I am impressed and excited because of everyone’s hospitality and sincerity as well as for the natural beauty here,’ she said.

Mayor Anwaruzzaman, later, gifted traditional tea leaf of the Sylhet region to the British high commissioner.

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, Sarah Cooke reached Sylhet on a two-day tour. She came here for the first time after her joining in Dhaka as the British high commissioner on April 30.