DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School’s 125th anniversary reunion program on October 15 in London

■ Muhammed Shahed Rahman ■

A press conference was held in East London on the occasion of Sylhet’s DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College, Dattarail, to celebrate its 125 years and alumni reunion celebrations, UK 2023.

On Friday (25 August 2023), the press conference held at the London Bangla Press Club was chaired by the convenor of the celebration committee Mamunur Khan and the member secretary of the celebration committee Abdul Bachir conducted the meeting.

Before the press conference, celebration committee joint convener Anwar Shahjahan, DhakaDakkin Development Organization UK President Noor Uddin Shahnur, DhakaDakkin Development Organization UK General Secretary Yamim Didar spoke.

Journalists from online, print and electronic media of Bengali media were present in this press conference.

Also present were – Ataur Rahman Angur Mia, Afzal Hossain Chowdhury, Abdul Latif Nizam, Aminur Khan, Iqbal Ahmad Chowdhury among the advisors and former students of the celebration council.

Abdul Bashir, member secretary of the celebration committee, read the written statement at the press conference.

In his written statement, he said – DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and Dattarail College is one of the oldest schools in Greater Sylhet. It was established in 1898 AD.

Since its establishment, this educational institution has become a unique example of the history of Bengalis and Bangladeshis in the past one hundred and twenty five years.

Our beloved institution is walking firmly with the promise of presenting the history of literature, culture, history, tradition and liberation war.

Thousands of former students of DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College are staying in UK.

We are going to organize 125 years of glory and alumni reunion with all the students and teachers.

He said that we are organizing the program with the full support of the Principal of DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College and the College Management Committee.

DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College’s 125th anniversary and alumni reunion will be held on Sunday 15 October 2023 at The Atrium Hall in East London [Address : The Atrium, 124 -126 Cheshire Street, London E2 6EJ].

The program is being organized by Dhaka South Development Agency UK and DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College- 125 years and Alumni Reunion Celebration Committee.

DhakaDakkin Development Organization UK is the only organization of DhakaDakkin residents in Britain.

Established in 2002, this company is very popular in UK and Bangladesh today.

In 2016, DhakaDakkin Development Corporation purchased UK land and fulfilled the historic responsibility of establishing Golapganj Technical School and College with the aim of developing skilled technical citizens and improving the quality of technical education.

Teaching of Golapganj Government Technical School and College started from 2022 academic year.

DhakaDakkin Degree College is one of the educational institutions in East Sylhet.

In 2012, DhakaDakkin Development Agency UK provided a grant of around 18 lakh rupees to start honors courses in this educational institution established in 1969.

Currently the college is approved by the Ministry of Education as a Government Degree College.

DhakaDakkin Development Agency is giving grants to many educational institutions including DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College, Mosques, Madrasahs in DhakaDakkin area with the main gate of Dattarail.

In addition to this, this organization provides at least 15 lakhs of donations to the poor and needy living in DhakaDakkin area every year.

He also said – In 2011, DhakaDakkin Development Organization organized the 112 year anniversary celebration of DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College, Dattarail. Alumni and locals from around the world, including Britain, were present.

Since the last one year, DhakaDakkin Development Corporation has been holding meetings and discussions with former students and local residents to celebrate the 125th anniversary of DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College.

In continuation of this, a celebration council was formed with Mamunur Rashid Khan as convener. Delwar Ahmad Shahan and Anwar Shahjahan as joint-conveners and Abdul Bashir as member secretary. Besides,

10 sub-councils and a strong advisory committee have also been formed.

With everyone’s cooperation, we want to create history by organizing DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College’s 125th Anniversary and Alumni Reunion in Britain.

We are getting support not only from Britain but also Bangladesh from DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College Alumni Association and School Management Committee. We are grateful to everyone.

He said – Last 19 August 2023 DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High h School and College, Dattarail Alumni Association and DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College Management Committee held a joint meeting of 5 students living in the UK with the Alumni Association Working Committee and gave responsibility to the UK.

The incumbents are Abzal Hossain, Abdul Latif Nizam, Delwar Ahmad Shahan, Anwar Shahjahan and Mohammad Shamim Ahmad. In today’s meeting, all officials are present at the press conference.

We are representatives of the Celebration Committee, DhakaDakkin Development Organization and Alumni Committee all working with DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College to coordinate, build harmony and develop. In today’s meeting, I humbly request the former students living in UK to become members of Alumni Association in Bangladesh.

On the occasion of 125 years of glory, a high-quality commemorative book called “125 years of glory” will be published with the history, traditions and memorabilia of DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College.

All the students and teachers who register will be identified with their photo in the commemorative book. So far more than 200 students have registered. Registration is allowed till September 10.

The registration fee is only 25 pounds. Those students who have not registered so far are specially requested to register by depositing the registration fee in DhakaDakkin Development Organization UK bank account.

Through a press conference – An urgent appeal to all former students, teachers and residents of DhakaDakkin Bohumukei High School and College, Dattarail; Celebrating 125 years of glory is not possible without all of you extending your hand of cooperation.

It is the responsibility of all of us to maintain the glory and tradition of this institution. We all have to work together.