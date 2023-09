Bangladesh gets $1,599m remittance in August

During the month of August in the fiscal 2023-24, expatriate Bangladeshis sent around US $ 1,599.45 million remittances.

As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) available data, state-owned banks brought in $183.19 million while 43 private sector banks brought $1,376.02 million remittances.

The highest $340.17 million remittance came to the country through Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd.