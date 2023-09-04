Man dies in Sunamganj boat capsize

A fisherman died as his boat capsized in a haor at Madhyanagar upazila of Sunamganj district early Monday.

The incident took place at around 1.30 am in Charar Beel area in front Kartikpur village under Bongshikunda North Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 47, a resident of the aforesaid village.

Quoting locals, police said Nurul Islam along with four other fishermen went to the haor to catch fish on Sunday night. In the middle of the night, their boat capsized due to strong current in the haor and Nurul went missing.

After hearing their screaming, some other fishermen rushed there and and rescued four fishermen but could not locate Nurul Islam.

Later on Monday morning, they recovered the body of Nurul Islam at around 7am after the whole night of attempts.

Madhyanagar Police Station OC Mohammad Imran Hossain said being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased’s family without autopsy upon their request.