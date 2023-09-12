Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Unstoppable’ film set to break 300 crore record

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan passed the Monday test, sorry, smashed the Monday test with earnings of over ₹ 30 crore on Day 5, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This brings the box office total so far to ₹ 282.58 crore for the Hindi version of the film with the Tamil and Telugu versions contributing another couple of crores. Monday’s earnings show a “superb hold on a working day,” Mr Adarsh posted, describing the film as “unstoppable, unshakeable.” Jawan is poised to set another record today – it will cross the 300 crore mark at the end of Tuesday’s ticket sales, predicts Mr Adarsh, making it Bollywood’s quickest 300 crore. Shah Rukh Khan will beat his own record set by Pathaan earlier this year, Jawan has already set a new benchmark for Bollywood’s fastest ₹ 250 crore.

“300 cr not out today. Unstoppable – unshakeable. Jawan superb hold on a working day (Day 5), after a 4-day extended weekend. Thursday 65.50 cr, Friday 46.23 cr, Saturday 68.72 cr, Sunday 71.63 cr, Monday 30.50 cr. Total: ₹ 282.58 cr. Hindi. India biz,” posted Taran Adarsh.

Jawan will make its 300 crore on Day 6, a day earlier than Pathaan and two days earlier than Gadar 2. Taran Adarsh posted the list of films Jawan will leave in its wake.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, released on September 7 to coincide with Janmashtami. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role with Nayanthara playing the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi cast as the antagonist.

Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make memorable special appearances and key roles are played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Ridhi Dogra.