Odhikar’s Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction

The Human Rights organisation Odhikar’s secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and director A S M Nasiruddin Elan on Monday filed an appeal and a bail petition with the High Court against the sentence in a case filed in 2013.

Md Ahsanuzzaman Fahim, lawyer of Adilur and Nasir, confirmed the matter.

A cyber tribunal in Dhaka sentenced two years of jail to Adilur and Nasir on September 14 in a case filed under Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act over an incident of a decade ago. The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

Adilur and Nasir were sent to jail after the pronouncement of the verdict.