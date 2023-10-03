Dr Yunus, 12 others summoned by ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned 13 persons, including Dr Muhammad Yunus, for quizzing in a money laundering case.

They have been asked to appear in ACC office on October 5.

A letter, signed by ACC deputy director Md Gulshan Anwar Prodhan, in this regard sent on September 27.

Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) on July 23, 2022, sent a letter to the anti-graft body to investigate the allegation raised against Dr Yunus for embezzling money of the workers.

According to the allegation, most of Grameen Telecom’s transactions since 1996 are suspicious. Not only that, the organization also wants to investigate the money laundering allegations made by the workers to the ILO.