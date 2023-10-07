Tigers start WC campaign with thumping win over Afghanistan

Bangladesh have started their World Cup journey with a dominating victory over Afghanistan in their first game of the World Cup in Dharamshala.

The Tigers easily chased down the meager target of 157 runs keeping six wickets in hand with 92 balls remaining at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

In reply, Bangladesh lost a couple of early wickets in 27 runs as Tanzid Hasan Tamim (5) and Liton Das (13) failed again to execute their plans and departed so early.

However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (57) came into the crease with a positive mindset and made a 97-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto (59), taking the team toward an easy win by six wickets in 34.4 overs.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (14) and Mushfiqur Rahim (2) made a little contribution at the end, taking the team to a thumping win.

Being asked to bat, Afghanistan were bowled out for 156 runs in 37.2 overs in consequence of the devastating bowling performance by the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz took three wickets each. Shoriful Islam struck twice while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman got one wicket each.

Earlier, Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (47) and Ibrahim Zadran (22) got off to a fantastic start as both of them looked in imperious touch. Both of them found boundaries off the fast bowlers. Afghanistan seemed to go on a big total as they were on 83/1 after 15 overs.

But they kept losing wickets at regular intervals from the very next over. Azmatullah Omarzai (22) contributed a little to manage 156 runs at the end.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.