268 Biman passengers stuck in Dubai for over 10 hrs

Due to a technical problem of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, 268 passengers have been stuck at Dubai airport for over 10 hours.

The Biman flight, BG348, was scheduled to fly back to Dhaka at 12:05 am (local time) on Sunday (October 8).

Tahera Khandaker, general manager for public relations at Biman Bangladesh Airlines, stated that after the passengers boarded, a technical issue struck the flight.

“Engineers in Dubai are working to resolve the technical issue. Necessary components have already been sent from Bangladesh,” she said.

Meanwhile, 268 passengers who were supposed to return to Dhaka via flight BG348 of Biman are currently waiting at the Dubai airport lounge.

“They have been provided with breakfast and lunch. Unfortunately, we couldn’t arrange hotel accommodations for them. They will be brought back to Dhaka according to the updated schedule once the flight is repaired,” the Biman official added.