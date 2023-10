Three killed, 15 injured as bus crashes into another

At least three people were killed and 15 injured after a bus crashed into another bus at Trishal upazila in Mymensingh district on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 8:30 am on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Chelerghat area.

Trishal Police Station sub-inspector Manzurul Islam confirmed the matter.