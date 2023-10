The 25th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin on Sunday.

On October 5, President Mohammed Shahabuddin summoned the 25th session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

The session will begin at 4pm at the Parliament Bhaban in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.