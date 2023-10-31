Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat

Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first again Pakistan at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

PAK Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf