Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas in a graft case filed for amassing wealth illegally.

Manzurul Imam, Judge of Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-6, passed the order, said Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, public prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The hearing on the case was scheduled to be held today. But Mirza Abbas was not appeared in the court. His lawyer, however, filed an appeal seeking time. The Judge, later, rejected that application and issued the warrant.

The court fixed November 2 for cross examination of the case.

Several cases were filed against MIrza Abbas and many other party men for clash with police at Nayapaltan on October 28. Police raided Mirza Abbas’s house but could not find him there.