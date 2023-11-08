PM Sheikh Hasina returns home from KSA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home on Wednesday morning from Saudi Arabia after attending the International Conference on Women in Islam and performing holy Umrah.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the Premier and her entourage members, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Dhaka around around 7:40am.

Earlier, the flight departed King AbdulAziz International Airport in Jeddah around 10.54 pm (local time).

On November 5, the premier arrived at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Medina and performed Ziarat of the Rawja Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina and offered Fateha there after Asar prayers.

At the same day, she left Medina and arrived in Makkah where the Prime Minister performed holy Umrah at the Al Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba Sharif) after Esha prayers.

On November 6, the Prime Minister attended the conference and delivered her speech.

On the sidelines of the conference, she also held meetings with top officials of OIC and member countries.

Apart from joining the conference, the Prime Minister attended the opening of the Women in Islam Exhibition and banquet dinner in honour of her.