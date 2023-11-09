Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved

Advocate Tamanna Ferdous has been relieved from the post of assistant attorney general for slapping and humiliating her collegue.

The Solicitor Wing under the Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a notice in this regard on Thurday at the directive of the President.

Earlier, on October 9 last assistant attorney general Tamanna slapped her colleague assistant attorney general Mohammad Mojibur Rahman in front of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) general secretary’s room following a preparatory meeting of the Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers’ Council.

Mojibur Rahman subsequently filed a complaint to the SCBA secretary and the Ministry of Law on that day alleging that Tamanna slapped and humiliated him.

One month after the incident, the Solicitor Wing under the Law and Justice Division issued a notice removing Tamanna Ferdous from her post.

The notice signed by solicitor Runa Nahid Akter stated that Supreme Court lawyer Tamanna Ferdous was relieved from the post of assistant attorney general cancelling an order issued on July 7, 2019.