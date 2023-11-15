IND vs NZ match prediction – Who will win?

India and New Zealand cross swords once again in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 after four years. The two teams will be in action on Wednesday, November 15 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

India have been in surreal form, having won all the nine matches they have played in the tournament. The team is functioning like a well-oiled machine. One of the most noteworthy points of their campaign has been how they have found new heroes in every other game and not relied on some specific players to take them home, CricTracker reports.

New Zealand had an excellent first half of the tournament as they won four matches in a row. They were looking invincible at one point before they suffered a four-wicket loss to India. The Blackcaps lost their next three games as well and were staring down the barrel. However, a resounding win against Sri Lanka in their last league game helped them make their way into the semi-finals, finishing in the fourth spot on the points table.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report:

A lot of runs can be expected at the Wankhede Stadium as the curators usually provide belters at the venue. Four games have been played in Mumbai so far in the tournament. Three teams have won after opting to bat first, whereas only one team managed to emerge victorious while chasing. The average first-inning score at this venue in the tournament is 357. The captain who wins the toss would be inclined to bat first as chasing a steep total could be difficult, especially in a knockout match.

Probable Playing XIs for IND vs NZ

India:

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand:

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Probable Top Performers from IND vs NZ

Probable best batter: Virat Kohli

The talismanic batter is the highest run-getter in the tournament thus far. He has amassed 594 runs in nine innings at a staggering average of 99 and a decent strike rate of 88.52. He has scored five half-centuries and two centuries in the tournament and has been a pillar of India’s batting. If the Kiwis fail to get him out quickly, they could be in serious trouble.

The 33-year-old didn’t play the first few matches but he got a chance, incidentally, in the league game against New Zealand. Shami showed his class by bagging a five-for. He has picked up 16 wickets in five games at a mind-boggling average of 9.56 and an equally impressive strike rate of 12. Shami’s ability to pick up wickets at different stages of the match makes him a vital cog in India’s lineup