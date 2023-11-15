Police foil BNP procession in Sylhet

A chase and counter-chase happened between the BNP supporters and police after the opposition party brought out a torch procession just before announcing the polls schedule by the Election Commission in Sylhet city’s Jindabazar area on Wednesday evening.

Police, however, detained three BNP men from the spot in this connection and used rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

Witnesses said the BNP’s supporters brought out the procession from the city’s Barutkhana area and set fire to tyres around 6:30pm, obstructing traffic movement.

The police chased the procession while it arrived in Jindabazar area, they said.

Mohammad Ali Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said they dispersed a procession when some people brought out the torch procession to create panic among people by deteriorating law and order situation.

Three people were detained from the spot, he said.