229 BGB platoons deployed across country

A total of 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order.

Besides, additional number of troops are on standby.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development on Thursday morning.

He said 32 platoons were deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts, while 197 others were deployed across the country amid a 48-hour blockade announced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. The blockade will end at 6am on Friday (November 17).

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday evening announced the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election. After the announcement, several political parties called half-day hartal for Thursday (November 16).