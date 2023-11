Trinamool Bangladesh National Party (Trinamool BNP) will start selling its nomination papers on Saturday among aspirant candidates for the upcoming general elections.

Trinamool BNP’s nomination form sale will begin at 11am at its Topkhana road office in Dhaka, a press release said.

An aspirant can collect nomination form by submitting a pay order of Tk 5,000.

The interviews of aspirant candidates will begin at 10am on November 21 next.