It’s a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader

The ruling Awami League has finalised the nomination of its candidates in four divisions of the country so far to take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader disclosed it on Friday.

Quader, who is also the member-secretary of Awami League Election Conducting Committee, also said the candidates of ‘Boat’ election symbol in 300 constituencies of Jatiya Sangsad will be announced on Sunday (November 26) next.

Obaidul Quader disclosed it at a press briefing held at the AL President’s political office at Dhanmondi in the capital on Friday (November 24).

He said the nomination of candidates in four divisions have so far been finalised. The candidatures in 300 constituencies would be announced by Sunday. New faces have entered, while some old faces have exited.

The AL general secretary said their party didn’t exclude the candidates who would win in the election. The names of the candidates in 300 constituencies would be announced on that day.

According to Quader, it is a major success of the government that people have turned toward election.

“It will not be possible to foil the election by launching clandestine attacks. Election will be held on time,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said, “We can’t rule out the possibility that the BNP will not take part in the election. Still BNP has the scope. Though BNP will not take part in the election forming alliances, many inside the BNP are taking preparations to join the polls. Let us wait to see the overall picture.”