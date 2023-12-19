Habiganj Agricultural University holds photo exhibition

A photo exhibition was held at Habiganj Agricultural University on the occasion of the third founding anniversary of the university.

The university Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Abdul Baset inaugurated the exhibition titled ‘Inception’ on Sunday (December 17) around 11 am at the university’s Faculty of Fisheries Gallery.

A total of 29 photos of 26 photographers of Habiganj Agricultural University have been placed in the exhibition. The exhibition was organized by the Student Welfare Association of the university.