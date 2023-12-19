Those who kill people setting fire on train won’t be spared: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said those who are responsible for killing four people including child by setting fire on moving train won’t be spared.

“The arson attack on moving train in Bangladesh was as like as those attacks are being carried out on Palestinians by Israeli forces. The arsonists won’t get spared,” he said while inaugurating a “victory procession” in front of IEB auditorium adjacent to the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital, reports BSS.

Later, the victory procession was brought out from there and it ended at the historic Bangabandhu’s Dhanmondi-32 residence after parading. AL’s Dhaka City South unit organized it.

AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Dhaka south city mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Swechchhasebak League president Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu, Dhaka City South AL general secretary Humayun Kabir, Dhaka-10 constituency AL nominee actor Ferdous Ahmed and Dhaka-16 seat’s AL nominee Ilias Uddin Mollah also spoke.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said warned of building strong resistance if voters are obstructed in going to polling centers.

Terming fugitive convict BNP leader Tarique Rahman as fake, the AL general secretary said no movement will be waged in Bangladesh at his call as a foreign survey revealed 70 percent people are eagerly waiting to vote in favour of Sheikh Hasina’s party.

So, those who will obstruct voters from going to polling center will be resisted, he said.

Quader hoped the people will give their verdict on January 7 against the arson terrorism and corruption.

The AL general secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina raised voice against Israeli aggression and killing on Palestinians but BNP-Jamaat clique is keeping mum on the issue.

After the brief rally, a colorful procession was brought out as a massive number of leaders and workers carrying, national and party flags, banners and festoons joined the procession.