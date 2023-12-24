Ingredients :
v Butter– 200gm
v Icing sugar–100gm
v Vanilla– 1 tsp
v Flour–150gm
v Egg–30gm
v Baking soda– 1/4 tsp
v Coloured royal icing– for decoration.
Method:
1. Mix butter and icing sugar until its fluffy.
2. Mix egg and vanilla and mix it softly.
3. Now mix flour and baking soda and make a dough.
4. Keep it refrigerator for 30-40 minutes.
5. Pre-heat the oven at 160 degree Celsius.
6. Take out the cookie dough and shape and cut it like a log and bake it for 15- 20 minutes.
7. After baking and completely cooling decorate the log cookies with coloured royal icing.
8. Your Christmas log cookies are ready.