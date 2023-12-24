Ingredients :

v Butter– 200gm

v Icing sugar–100gm

v Vanilla– 1 tsp

v Flour–150gm

v Egg–30gm

v Baking soda– 1/4 tsp

v Coloured royal icing– for decoration.

Method:

1. Mix butter and icing sugar until its fluffy.

2. Mix egg and vanilla and mix it softly.

3. Now mix flour and baking soda and make a dough.

4. Keep it refrigerator for 30-40 minutes.

5. Pre-heat the oven at 160 degree Celsius.

6. Take out the cookie dough and shape and cut it like a log and bake it for 15- 20 minutes.

7. After baking and completely cooling decorate the log cookies with coloured royal icing.

8. Your Christmas log cookies are ready.