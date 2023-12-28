One crore jobs will be generated if AL voted to power: Quader

If Awami League wins the next general election, one crore jobs will be generated in the country in next five years, said the party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader.

He stated it at a press conference held at Awami League president’s political office at Dhanmondi in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

“We want to pledge to create employment opportunities for youth. One crore employment will be generated in the next five years. It means 20 lakh a year. It’s our goal,” he said.

Terming the skyrocketing prices of essentials in the market as a ‘burning issue’, the Awami League leader said the government has been making highest efforts to keep the prices of essentials under purchasing power of people.

The AL general secretary said their party’s priorities are to increase capacity in the country’s banking and financial sector and expand the industry sector, ensure effectiveness and accountability of the law enforcing agencies, prevent militancy, and practice and promote democratic system.

Quader asserted that the AL government will take lessons from its past mistakes. He said the honesty and courage Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown in her speech is the most important thing.

The premier has told that her government would take lessons from its past mistakes despite making remarkable development in the country, Quader said.