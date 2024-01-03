Remittance inflow sees 17.07pc growth in December

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$1,989.87 million remittances in December, 2023 which was 17.06 per cent higher than the corresponding month of the previous year.

According to the central bank data, the country received US$1,699.70 million from overseas workers in December 2023.

During the July to December in the current 2023-24 fiscal year, expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$10,798.29 million remittances against US$10,493.26 million for the same period of the previous fiscal.

The highest US$634.37 million remittance came to the country through Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd.