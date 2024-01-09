Celebrated the victory of  Habibur Rahman Habib MP

In the 12th National Parliament Election of Bangladesh, the victory of Honorable MP Habibur Rahman Habib of Sylhet 3 Constituency was organized by Redbridge Community Trust on Monday at the office of Apple Real Estate in Newbury Park. Under the chairmanship of eminent politician Ohid Uddin, president of Redbridge Community Trust and general secretary Shahin Chowdhury, in the presence of many members, Vice President Afsar Hossain Enam, Vice President and Acting President of Newbury Park Mosque Mahbub Hossain Runu welcomed everyone in the meeting. Many spoke wishing for progress and success.

It is necessary to mention, Mr. Habibur Rahman Habib MP, a resident of Redbridge and a respected advisor of this trust.

Among those who attended and gave congratulatory speeches

Press and Publicity Secretary Mishbah Jamal, Membership Secretary Zainul Chowdhury, Social and Welfare Secretary Abu Tarek Chowdhury, Education Secretary Shaheen Ahmed Executive Members Dr. Syed Masuk Ahmad, Abdul Wadud, AH Farooq Bhuya, Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Abdul Qayyum, Pride Director of Asia Eminent Babsai Wajid Hasan Salim (BEM) and Imam Miqdad etc.

Everyone was greeted and it was decided that MP Habibur Rahman Habib of Sylhet 3 Constituency will be felicitated by Redbridge Community Trust during his visit to London in the future.