Charges laid after north London resident threatened

A London man is facing ten charges after a resident in the north-end was threatened and a window smashed last Friday night.

London police were called about the disturbance at an apartment building in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street around 10:30 p.m. A caller to 911 said that a man had threatened them and then smashed one of the building’s windows.

The man took off in a vehicle before police arrived.

A suspect matching a description provided to police was found returning to the area shortly after. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the man took off on foot.

The police canine unit was brought in and a suspect was arrested. He had to be taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A 51-year-old London man is charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count each of mischief under $5,000, resisting arrest, dangerous driving, driving while under suspension, driving with no insurance, using plates not authorized for a vehicle, and failure to comply with a breath demand by police.

The man is scheduled to appear in London court in relation to the charges on February 15.