Momen, re-elected MP from Sylhet-1, pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Foreign Minister and re-elected MP from Sylhet-1 constituency, AK Abdul Momen, today paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Momen, along with the elected MP from Sylhet-2 constituency, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi-32 and placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Local Awami League leaders were present on the occasion.