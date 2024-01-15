10 held with 200 sacks of Indian sugar in Sunamganj

Police in a drive arrested 10 youths along with 200 sacks of Indian sugar at Madhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district early Sunday.

The arrested are– Md Jomir Hossain, 24, Atabur Rahman, 19, Anowar Hossain, 24, Ziaur Rahman, 24, Md Swadin Mia, 23,Abdur Razzak, 24, Ratan Mia, 28, Md Rubel Mia, 24, Paritosh Talukder, 19, — residents of the upazila, and Hira Mia, 28, of Tahirpur upazila.

Madhyanagar police station officer-in-charge Emran Hossain said that acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid at Hamidpur intersection in Bangsikunda South union of the upazila and arrested the smugglers.

Police recovered a total of 200 sacks of Indian sugar and seized four shallow engine run trolley from their possessions, he said.

Later, they were sent to a court after filing a case with the police station against them, added the OC.