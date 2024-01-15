Pedestrian dies being hit by bus in Sunamganj

A pedestrian was killed after being run over by a speeding bus in Sunamganj’s Shantiganj upazila on Monday.

The accident happened around 12 pm at Gagli village on the Sylhet-Derai regional highway under Joikalas union of the upazila.

Deceased Abdun Noor, 55, was a resident of Gagli village.

According to police and locals, a speeding passenger bus from Sylhet to Derai lost control and hit a pedestrian who was standing on the side of the road in that area. The man died on the spot.

Then police and fire service went there and recovered the body.

Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Kazi Moktadir Hossain said the bus was seized.