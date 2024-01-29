1st session of new parliament set to begin Tuesday

The first-ever session of the 12th Parliament will commence at 3:00 pm on Tuesday. It will be addressed by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The President convened the first parliament session of 2024 exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

The cabinet has already approved the speech of the President.

The current parliament was formed through January 7 national election where Awami League won 223, JP 11, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), and Bangladesh Kalyan Party one each, and independent candidates 62 out of 299 seats.

At the beginning of the sitting, the Speaker and deputy speaker of the House will be elected and they will be sworn in by the president. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Shamsul Haque Tuku will continue in their post as Speaker and Deputy Leader of the House as the AL parliamentary party in a meeting has already nominated them for this post.

The president, who addresses the first parliamentary session of a new year, will give a speech on the first day of the session.

The Business Advisory Committee of the new parliament will be formed with the new speaker as its head.

The committee will decide the tenure of the inaugural session and other businesses of parliament.

The standing committees on different ministries are likely to be formed during this session.