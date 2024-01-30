Shirin Sharmin becomes Speaker for 4th term

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, member of parliament (MP) from Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS), was elected on Tuesday as Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad unanimously for the fourth consecutive term, reports BSS.

The first sitting of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad began with Deputy Speaker Shamsul Huq Tuku in the chair and announced for Speaker election in the House.

Later, the newly-elected Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury took oath at the President’s chamber in the Jatiya Sangsad. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present at the ceremony.

President’s wife Dr Rebeka Sultana was also present during the oath-taking ceremony, among others.

Treasury bench lawmaker Obaidul Quader moved the motion for the election of the speaker while Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury supported it.

After elected as the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the Chief Whip congratulated Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.