Community activist Jamal Khan has been given a civic reception after being awarded the title of Freedom of the City of London. Dewan Mahmudul Haque, representative of Bangladesh High Commission in the UK, was the chief guest at this civic reception organized by Pravasi Balaganj – Osmaninagar Upazila Youth Association UK at the local London Enterprise Academy on Monday, January 29. Faizur Rahman Faiz and Faisal Ahmed Sumon presided over Sheikh Nurul Islam Jitu. Poet and TV presenter Miznur Rahman Meeru delivered the welcome speech at the reception. Rashid Ahmed, Badrul Islam, Alhaj Kabir Uddin, Helal Abbas, Ahbab Chowdhury, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Abdur Razzak, Prof. Masud Ahmed spoke as special guests. Speakers in the meeting said that Jamal Khan, selfless, unassuming and philanthropic, is associated with various developmental works for this society. He was recognized by being awarded the title of Freedom of the City. Speakers also said she was awarded a title previously held by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Queen Mother Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, Princess Diana, Winston Churchill, Clement Attlee, Margaret Thatcher, footballer Harry Kane, Nelson Mandela, Stephen Hawking, among others. Many famous people.

Jamal Khan’s name will be in the same list with them, it is very proud for Bangladeshis. Note that the City of London Corporation gives the title Freedom of the City of London. Begun in 1237, this honor was only available to British and Commonwealth citizens until 1996. After 1996 it was opened to all.

Robin Paul, Ansarul Haque, Mujibul Haque Moni, Asma Begum, Syed Anas Pasha, Ahmed Fakhr Kamal, Nazmul Islam, Saad Chowdhury, Shahid Ali, Afzal Hossain, Mahbub Ahmed, Sajeda Akhtar, Saidul Alam Chowdhury, Angur Ali also spoke on the occasion. Receiving the reception, Jamal Khan said, this achievement of mine is the achievement of the community, today’s reception reminded me again that I have a lot to do for this community.

Rashid Ahmed, Badrul Islam, Alhaj Kabir Uddin, Helal Abbas, Ahbab Hossain, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaq, Masud Ahmed, Robin Pal, Ansarullah, Mujibul Haque Moni, Asma Begum, Syedoy Anas Pasha, Ahmad Fakhr Kamal were present as special guests. , Nazmul Islam, Harunur Rashid, Saad Chowdhury, Sahid Ali, Afzal Hossain, Mahbub Ahmed, Sajeda Akhtar, Saidul Alam Chowdhury, Angur Ali, Abul Kashem, Babul Khan, Motabbir Hossain Chunnu, Surgeon Khan, Abdul Quddus, Delwar Hossain Liton, Saiful Islam Mohsin, Md. Ayash, Abul Kalam, Badruzzaman Chowdhury Jhuna, Alam Khan Azad, Abdur Rahim, Salim Ahmad Ludu, Atiqur Rahman, Delwar Hossain, Almas Khan Azad, Nasir Uddin Khan, Nazmul Haque Bablu, Sohail Ahmad, Mizanur Rahman, Russell Ahmad also attend the Meeting.