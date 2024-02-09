India wants to see a fragile democracy in Bangladesh: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday alleged that India wants fragile democracy in Bangladesh since it has extended support to last month’s election which was rejected by the people and the most democratic countries.

“The foreign minister said (Thursday) that India has supported the election (held on January 7) to maintain the continuity of democracy,” he said.

Speaking at a press briefing at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi questioned whether India wants plastic democracy in its neighbouring countries.

He claimed that it was recognised by the entire world that the stage-managed and rigged 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh was rejected and boycotted by the country’s people.

“If that election is fair… if that election helps maintain the continuation of democracy and if India supports that election as per the assertion of the foreign minister, then we have to think that India wants a steel-like strong democracy in its own country, but it wants a plastic democracy in Bangladesh,” the BNP leader said.

Rizvi said, the government is loudly saying which countries are congratulating them and supporting the election. “It has manifested that they’re an isolated government without public support.”

He also said the ministers of the government are bragging about the support of other countries out of their fear of losing power as people boycotted the last polls.

The BNP leader said the current Awami League government is unable to protect the independence and sovereignty of the country as it was not formed with public support. “It is now visible. In the age of technology, every person is now watching how the mortar shells are coming (from Myanmar), killing the people of Bangladesh. But the government is silent. It even can’t give a statement (protesting the border incidents).”

He said the government could not set an example of keeping the independence and sovereignty of the country intact through diplomatic efforts and lodging strong protests. “It has proved once again that the world doesn’t care about a government which lacks public support.”

Rizvi alleged that BNP leaders and workers are being subjected to various repression and harassment in jails.

“The country’s jails are overcrowded with BNP leaders and activists and the jails are accommodating inmates several times more than their capacity. Prison cells have been turned into suffocating concentration camps,” he observed.

The BNP leader alleged that over-enthusiastic officials are oppressing the jailed BNP leaders and workers by depriving them of all the facilities they deserve as per the jail code.