Ijtema: Last phase of Akheri Munajat ends

The second and last phase of Bishwa Ijtema ended on Sunday (February 11) with Akheri Munajat (Final prayer) led by Maulana Saad Kandhalvir’s eldest son Maolana Yusuf bin Saad.

The munajat was held from 11:20am to 11:43am where thousands of devotees joined. Yusuf bin Saad conducted the first 11-minute prayer in Arabic and Urdu languages.

The day started with a sermon by Indian Tabligh leader Mufti Maksud after the Fajr prayer, with Maulana Abdullah of Bangladesh providing the Bangla translation, further bridging cultural and linguistic divides among the attendees.

The second phase of Ijtema began on Friday after Fajr prayer.