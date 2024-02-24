US delegation arrives to strengthen diplomatic ties: Embassy

A US delegation comprising high officials of National Security Council, State Department and USAID arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a three-day official visit to discuss ways to further strengthen diplomatic ties with Dhaka.

Special Assistant to the US President and US National Security Council (NSC) Senior Director for South Asia Eileen Laubacher, USAID Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Asia, Michael Schiffer and US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia (SCA) Afreen Akhter are the members of the delegation to visit Dhaka from February 24 to 26, a US embassy press release said today, reports BSS.

“The three principals will discuss with the government of Bangladesh ways to strengthen diplomatic ties, address challenges, and promote a shared vision for the advancement of mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region,” read the press release.

Their visit will also include meetings with youth activist and civil society leaders, labor organizers, and those engaged in developing a free and uncensored media, it added.

“The United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights, addressing climate change, advancing regional resilience to transnational threats, and promoting economic reforms,” said the US embassy here.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said that Bangladesh-US relations would further deepen and be strengthened with the visit of US officials to Bangladesh.

“Their (US) officials’ visit to Bangladesh (in the coming days) would make the relations deeper and wider,” he said while replying a query of a journalist.

Mahmud said the letter sent by US President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is important to take forward the relations between the two countries.

This is the first visit by US officials after the Bangladesh’s January 7 national election.