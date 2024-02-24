RMG worker killed being hit by garbage truck, highway blocked

A readymade garment employee was killed after a Gazipur City Corporation garbage truck ran over her in the Metropolitan Kunia Targachh area on Saturday morning.

Soon after the accident, several garments workers in the area took to the street and blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The angry workers also vandalised and torched the truck.

The accident happened at about 7:45am when the woman, aged about 30, was crossing the road. She was an employee of a garment factory in the area.

Police said quoting locals that the woman was crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the morning. Then a speeding garbage truck of Gazipur City Corporation ran over her, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

Following the accident, huge traffic was created on the highway.

Gazipur’s Gachha Police Station OC Md Shah Alam said police are trying to control the situation.