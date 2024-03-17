Egg potato chops

Ingredients:

v 4 medium potatoes, boiled and mashed

v 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

v 1 onion, finely chopped

v 2 green chilies, finely chopped (optional)

v 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

v 12 tsp turmeric powder

v 1 tsp cumin powder

v 1 tsp coriander powder

v Salt to taste

v 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

v Bread crumbs for coatingor gram flour

v Oil for frying

Method:

1. In a pan, heat some oil and sauté the chopped onions until they turn translucent.

2. Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies, if using, and cook for another minute.

3. Add the turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well.

4. Add the mashed potatoes and chopped coriander leaves to the pan. Mix everything together until well combined.

5. Take the mixture off the heat and let it cool down a bit.

6. Once the mixture has cooled, take a small portion of it and flatten it on your palm.

7. Place a hard-boiled egg in the center and cover it with the potato mixture, shaping it into a smooth ball or oval shape.

8. Repeat this process for the remaining eggs and potato mixture.

9. Roll each potato-covered egg in bread crumbs until fully coated.

10. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.

11. Carefully place the coated eggs in the hot oil and fry until they turn golden brown and crispy on all sides.

12. Once done, remove the egg and potato chops from the oil and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.

13. Serve hot with ketchup or any dipping sauce of your chops.