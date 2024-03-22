People unable to buy daily necessities as their pockets are empty: Moyeen Khan

The prices of daily essentials are skyrocketing in the markets and people can’t buy their daily necessities because they have no money, BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan said on Friday.

The motto of independence was to ensure people’s economic freedom as well as democracy, he added.

Moyeen Khan made the comments while delivering his speech as a chief guest in a discussion meeting, Doa and Iftar Mahfil wishing the recovery from illness of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and the good health of Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman organised by Jatiyatabadi Nabin Dal held at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), UNB reports.

The BNP senior leader said ruling Awami League (AL) claimed they are pro-liberation political Party, but they have established the oligarchs in the country denying the mass people’s economic freedom.

He said they have created conducive environment for 220 well-off families to control the

country, while the number of such families was 22 during Pakistan regime.

AL had destroyed country’s democratic political system by organising January 7 farce election, Dr Moyeen stated, further saying that powerful countries such as USA and UK said the minimum standard of a free election was not maintained.

AL should understand no one can retain power with arms as history teaches us powerful autocrats are dethroned by people, he added.